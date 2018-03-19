November 17, 1940 -March 16, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Judith A. Kerkhoven, 77, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. that all encouraged to attend. There will be additional visitation in the Gathering Space of the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until services.
Memorials may be made to Birthright or Mission of Mercy (a newly established mission that her daughter, Maribeth, helped co-found).
Judy died peacefully Friday, March 16, 2018, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
Judith Ann Sullivan was born November 17, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota, a daughter of Thomas E. and Marjorie (Perusse) Sullivan.
She was united in marriage to Thomas J. Kerkhoven, September 9, 1961, in Roseville, Minnesota. They have been blessed with over 56 years of marriage.
Judy worked for the State of Minnesota after graduating high school; she had also been a sales representative for Sterling Health, an assistant teacher for Quad City Montessori; although Judy's greatest title was being a loving wife, mom and grandma.
She was an early supporter of Birthright and member of the Catholic Service Board. She enjoyed traveling, reading, attending book club, and especially her monthly prayer group. She was also a talented designer, with impeccable taste for home decorating and clothing.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to everyone from Genesis Hospice for their care to Judy and the family. Judy appreciated the love and support of her many friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tom; and children, Maribeth (Mark) Green, Lynda Kerkhoven, all of Davenport, Jeffrey Kerkhoven, Dubuque, and Anne (Ryan) Moore, Bettendorf; grandchildren whom she adored, Ryan (Valerie) Green, Megan (Jerime) Cowherd, Brandan (Samantha) Green, and Kirstan and Morgan Green; Joseph, Alex and Anika Kerkhoven; and Grace, Odin, and Atticus Moore; great-grandsons, Weston and Zander; and a childhood "sister friend", Elizabeth Bartz.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Judy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .