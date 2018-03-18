July 25, 1968 - March 17, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Karla J. Nightingale, 49, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at her home.
Private funeral services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline, at a later date. Memorials can be made to Rock Island County Animal Welfare.
Karla was born July 25, 1968, in Moline, the daughter of Jack and Peggy (Billeter) Nightingale.
Karla was a nurse at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. She loved yoga, sewing, her dogs and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Megan (Becky) Sargeant, Moline, and Keith (Hannah) Wangler, Moline; father, Jack Nightingale, Rock Island; sisters, Lisa (Steve) Gonabe, Kansas City, Missouri, Karen (Jim) Laybourne, Shawnee, Kansas, and Mindy (Kyle) Cogdill, Olathe, Kansas; and boyfriend, Blake Williams, Rock Island. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.