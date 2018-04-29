September 4, 1964 - April 18, 2018
CORDOVA, Tenn. -- Kathleen England Barber, 53, of Cordova, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Katie is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Barber, children, Joseph D. Barber and Annie E. Barber, parent, Mary Jo England, parents-in-law, Daniel F. and Jane A. Barber, and sisters, Amy Warthen and Sarah England McCullough.
Katie grew up in Moline, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She went on to work at Abbott Laboratories, where she met Dan, her loving husband. After having her children, she became a stay-at-home mom who loved her children fiercely. She would volunteer at their schools along with being a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter W. You could find her cheering on the Bears, the Bulls and the Illini.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to P.E.O. Chapter W in support of the scholarship programs for women. 2260 Shrewsbury Run East, Collierville, TN 38017