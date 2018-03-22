July 16, 1924-March 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Kenneth Allen Thode, 93, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Jersey Ridge Place. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Dogs for the Deaf.
Kenneth was born on July 16, 1924, in Davenport, to Herbert and Marie (Clasen) Thode. He was united in marriage to Ruth E. Steinhagen on October 10, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1945-1946. He worked for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co. for 35 years.
Kenneth was an active man. He was a member of the American Legion Post 532 for 60 years, Moose Club, horseshoe leagues, and bowled on numerous leagues as well. He enjoyed camping and was a member of Seppi Sam Camp Group. He traveled to many different places, including, Europe, Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. He was proud to be able to participate and be on an Honor Flight in 2015. He was recently honored with a Hospice Compassus Veterans Award.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Shirley Forari; grandchildren, Tami Clark, Trudi Steel, Jeff Dittman, Greg Forari and Brad Forari; eight great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Delores Murray, Marilyn DeGarmo, Shirley Schloemer, Arles Thode and Harold Thode.