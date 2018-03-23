December 24, 1943 -March 20, 2018
DURANT, Iowa — Kenneth F. McKee, 74, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Ken was born in Davenport on Dec. 24, 1943, a son of Floyd and Marie (Hogue) McKee.
Ken married Kathleen R. "Kathy" Crumly on February 6, 1965, in Davenport. She preceded him in death after 52 years of marriage on Jan. 30, 2018.
He enjoyed being outside, camping, traveling and his Busch Light. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, NASCAR and Cubs fan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held March 31, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. at Ken's home, 1010 3rd St., Durant.
Ken is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michele (Chad) Bullock of Durant; his son, Kenny L. (Diana) McKee of Durant; four grandchildren, Meagan McElroy, Madison (Scott) Hiser, Chrissy (Larry) Thomas and Paige McKee; five great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Anna Mae Miller of Florida and Donna Lee (Dick) Holmes of Stockton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter and son-in-law, Carrie Lynn (Daryl) Malone; and two grandchildren.
A memorial has been established in his memory.