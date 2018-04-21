May 15, 1924-April 20, 2018
BETTENDORF -- Funeral services for Kenneth May Sr., 93, of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, Iowa, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, where there will be a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Kenneth passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services, Utica Ridge, Davenport.
Kenneth was born on May 15, 1924, in Monticello, Texas, the son of Roland and Lena (Holster) May. At 18 years old, he joined U.S. Air Force and served overseas during World War II. He married Georgia Howard on December 31, 1947, in Bowie, Texas. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2009.
He came from a family that were cattle ranchers in the Mexican state of Coahuila and Texas prior to the Alamo, where his great-great grandfather, John Joseph May, had obtained a 4000 acre land grant. Kenneth worked as a Rolling Mill Operator for Alcoa. After he retired in 1990, Kenneth and the love of his life, Georgia, spent the rest of their life traveling around the country.
He was a member of Local Union #105, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Survivors include his sons; Rodney May of Bettendorf, Jody (Phyllis) May of Bettendorf, Jeffrey (Rachel) May of Bettendorf, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son, Kenneth Jr., 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
