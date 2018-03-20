July 21, 1970-March 17, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Laurie A. Lee, 47, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at her home.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to VHL Alliance or to the family.
Laurie Ann Lumbard was born July 21, 1970, in Rock Island, to Aron Sr. and Judy Good Lumbard. She married Jason Lee on June 24, 2000, in Moline. She was an LPN and worked at Forest Hill Nursing home, East Moline, from 2001 until going on disability in 2010. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson Liam, and enjoyed baseball games and listening to books on tape.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Jason; children, James Sprouse III of Rock Island, Christian Lee of East Moline, and Ashlyn Lee with the USAF in Okinawa; a grandson, Liam Lee; her father, Aron Lumbard Sr. (Lan Phan) of Elgin, Illinois; and her brother and sister-in-law, Aron Jr. and Mary Lumbard of Poynette, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Christopher Sprouse, and her mother, Judy Lumbard.
