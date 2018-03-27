September 16, 1958-March 25, 2018
ORION, Ill. — Laurie L. Newton, 59, passed away Sunday March 25, 2018, at University Hospitals after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Anyone wishing to attend the service should meet at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline, at 9:15 a.m. Thursday for procession to the cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supportive and Palliative Care Consult Service University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Laurie L. Hindman was born on September 16, 1958, in Rock Island, the daughter of Edward and Valerie Hindman. Laurie graduated from Rock Island High School in 1976. She married Max J. Newtonon June 25, 1976, in Andover, Illinois, at the Jenny Lind Chapel. Laurie resided in Orion, Illinois, for over 30 years.
Laurie was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Her hobbies included fishing, golfing, gardening, sewing, family projects, and making sure the animals in the neighborhood got their treats every night.
Her greatest love and passion of all were her kids and grandkids. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them.
Laurie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Max; sons, Chad Newton (Cammy) East Moline, and Jake Newton (Sage Wagner) Davenport; grandchildren, Bryce, Eric and Ava Newton, and Keenan Silver; mother, Valerie Hindman, Milan; brother, Jeff Hindman (Linda) Rock Island; sisters, Anne Wilson, Milan, and Alicia Morgan, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Hindman.
