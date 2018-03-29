September 19, 1934-March 27, 2018
DURANT — Leon L. Dietz, 83, of Durant, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at his home.
Leon was born in Walcott, on September 19, 1934, to Walter and Lillian (Sinksen) Dietz.
Leon graduated from Davenport High School in 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Leon married Dorothy A. Stender on January 19, 1957, in Davenport.
He farmed in Scott County from 1957 to 1983 and later worked at White Pigeon Insurance for 12 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wilton and the Walcott American Legion Post 548. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and loved fishing and playing cards. Above all, he loved his family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with an additional hour of visitation just prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Walcott Cemetery with military honors by the Walcott American Legion.
Leon is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Rod (Sherri) Dietz of Walcott; daughters, Julie Dolter of Davenport, Jill (Kelly) Proctor of Wilton and Janelle Shaffer (Terry Simoens) of Durant; eight grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance or Fire Department in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.