Leonard Henry

December 10, 1926-March 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Leonard “Gene” Henry, 91, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018, at his home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the New Life Baptist Church, 7780 W. Locust St., Davenport. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Gene was born on December 10, 1926, in Nichols, Missouri, to Arl and Hazel (Johnson) Henry. He was united in marriage to Normagene Shults on November 25, 1949, in Missouri.
Gene was a loving husband, and adored his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them and went to as many of their games and sporting events as he could. He was the sports manager for the girls Dad’s Club. He enjoyed filming family get-togethers, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, sending copies to everyone so they could cherish the memories spent together.
Gene loved music, traveling, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He enjoyed filming all the different wild life in his backyard.
Survivors include his wife, Normagene; brother, Paul Henry, Creve Couer, Missouri; children, Jerry (Gloria) Henry, Peculiar, Missouri, Linda (Steve) Gallaher, Des Moines, Don (Deb) Henry, Des Moines, Larry Henry, Des Moines; grandchildren, Carie Johnson (Warren), Luke Henry (Madison), Nathan (Pam) Gallaher, Gabriel (Katie) Gallaher, Benjamin (Kristen) Gallaher, Matthew (Annie) Gallaher, Anna Gallaher, Elizabeth Gallaher, Emma Henry, Sarah Henry, Jim Henry (Ashley), Lara (Matt Rich) Henry; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joe and Dale.