November 13, 1953-, March 25, 2018
DAVENPORT— Linda Jo (Young) Beadle, 64, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.
Linda was born on November 13, 1953, in Iowa City to William and Patricia (Muns) Young.
Linda was an avid Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed playing bingo and cross stitching. She found joy in gardening and canning, and she loved animals.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Penny (Mark) Schroeder; her longtime companion, Greg Nelson, and his daughters, Nicki Schneekloth, Katie Hatch and Nancy DeJulius; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Gay (Larry) Jasper, of Davenport, and Laney Long, of Bettendorf; numerous nieces and nephews; and special best friends, Mary and Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Beadle; and brother, Richard Young.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Genesis staff and Pastor Ron Huber for their care and compassion during this difficult time.