March 12, 1919-March 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lois Irene Simmons, 99, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, March 19, 2018, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lois was born March 12, 1919, in Davenport, to Louis F. and Johanna E. (Schroeder) Burmeister. Lois graduated from Davenport High School in 1936 and from Brown's Business College in 1938. She was united in marriage to Lenvil C. Simmons on July 14, 1940, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2007. Before her retirement in 1981, Lois was a secretary for the Inland Steel Company in Moline.
A loyal, lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Lois participated in Sunday school and youth organizations. She loved volunteering at the church, including teaching and serving as director of Sunday school and providing office support after her retirement. Over the years, she was a member of the church choir, adult bell choir and church council. Lois also served as president of the Johnson Elementary School PTA.
Those left cherishing her memory include her daughter, Ellen L. Simmons; son, Lee C. Simmons; grandchildren, Anne K. Discher, Mallory L. Simmons, Rachel L. Simmons and Christopher L. Simmons; great grandchildren, Anders David, Hans David and Ingrid David; sister-in-law, Frances Huff; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Janet E. Cowden.