April 14, 2018
TAMPA, Fla.-- Lorraine Gwenevere Bollmann, 88, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Born in Muscatine, Iowa, Lorraine married Dale Bollmann in 1949. They moved to Pleasant Valley, Iowa, in 1962, where she lived the majority of her life with her husband Dale and their four children, Bill Bollmann (Bettendorf), Karen Bollmann (Homosassa, Fla.), Dorothy Brinton (Tampa, Fla.) Richard Bollmann (Homosassa, Fla).
Retiring as kitchen manager after 29 years at Pleasant Valley High School, Lorraine moved to Tampa, Fla., 13 years ago to live with her daughter, Dorothy Brinton.
She is also survived by Helen Lundberg, Barb Davis, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Thursday, June 21, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the home of Bill and Ann Bollmann. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Lorraine’s favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.