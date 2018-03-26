March 23, 2018
CLINTON - Lucille M. Klahn, 93, of Clinton, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North.
A Funeral Liturgy Outside of Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery.
Lucille was born on March 8, 1925, in Clinton, Iowa. She was the daughter of Edward and Calla (Nielsen) McDuff. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1943. She married Louis Klahn on February 15, 1947, at St. Irenaeus Church in Clinton. He preceded her in death in August 2005 after 58 years of marriage.
She worked at Rich Toy Factory, Waukesha Motors, JC Penney’s, Petersons, and retired from AC Nielsen Coupon Clearing after 17 years. She enjoyed bowling, especially in the 55+ League, music, chaperone the CHS Band, and her family. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and Auxiliary.
She is survived by one daughter Kathleen (Timothy) Day, and one son, Mark. She has five grandchildren, Dale (Whitney) Day, Leslie Day (Greg Shipp), Melissa (Matt) Kenworthy, Kristina (Alex) Bane, Justine (Jessica) Klahn. She has 11 great-grandchildren: Juniper, Jonas, Jaden, and Elijah Day, Matthew, Mallory, Melanie, and Madison Kenworthy, and Audree, Natalee, and Sydnee Bane. She was eagerly awaiting the birth of Baby Klahn. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sisters, Hazel Nelson and Vera McDuff.
