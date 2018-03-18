Subscribe for 33¢ / day
June 1, 1930 - March 13, 2018

DAVENPORT - Luisa Ann Kucera, 87, passed away on March 13, 2018.

Luisa was born in Parenzo, Istria, on June 1, 1930, to Giuseppe Braicovich and Ana Travan Braicovich. Luisa was the youngest of seven siblings.

In 1950, Luisa married Adolf Kucera in Trieste, Italy. In 1953, she immigrated to the United States. She had a very strong work ethic up until she retired at 80 years old. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo, gambling, and traveling.

Luisa is survived by her son Glenn (Carol) Kucera, daughter Ruth (Rick) Dykes, grandchildren Toni (Eric) Woolard, Jenny Dykes and Angie Allen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her ex-husband, Adolf Kucera.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

the life of: Luisa A Kucera
