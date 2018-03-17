December 8, 1943-March 13, 2018
HUNTLEY, Ill. —Lynne Grace Fitzsimmons, 74, of Huntley, Illinois, died peacefully on March 13, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. She passed with her beloved children by her side. Private family services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Park Elementary School Creative Drama Program, c/o Wendy Andrews, 2017 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618. Please reference Lynne on memorial gifts. Lynne was an ardent supporter of the arts.
Lynne was born December 8, 1943, the daughter of Kenneth and Fern Carlson. She worked as a software training specialist for the state of Illinois, and spent 40 years raising her children in Rock Island. She lived in Sun City for the last 15 years, where she enjoyed an active social life including the Scandinavian Club, frequent road trips with her girlfriends, baking, gardening, Christmas crafting, puzzles and online genealogy research. Just last June, Lynne traveled to the Galapagos Islands to celebrate her grandson’s graduation.
Lynne was a devoted mother and grandmother, a stand-in mother for many others, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was full of unconditional love and really enjoyed a good laugh.
Lynne is survived by her children, Doug Fitzsimmons and Anne Gruber, their spouses, Marjan and Jim, and by her grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bruce Carlson.
