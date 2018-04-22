DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for M. Patricia “Pat” Schulte, 94, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Wednesday at church from 9:30 a.m. until mass time.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle or American Heart Association.
Pat passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at Country Manor, Davenport.
Mary Patricia Stark was born on March 17, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of Walter L. and Clara A. (Emmers) Stark. She was united in marriage to James J. Schulte on December 29, 1945, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Cincinnati. Jim and Pat moved to the Quad Cities in 1947. He preceded her in passing on May 19, 1997, after 51 years of marriage and memories together.
Pat was a loving homemaker, caring for her children as they grew and supporting them in al l of their activities. She was an Avon representative for over 30 years as well.
She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle as well as Daughters of Isabella, AARP, and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
She cherished her family and enjoyed playing cards.
Pat is survived by her children: Thomas (Lynn) Schulte, Jean (Paul) Eickhoff, all of Davenport, Michael Schulte, Muscatine, and Sue (Kevin) Bennett, Altoona; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Claire Nicholl, Florence, Ky.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, William Stark.
Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.