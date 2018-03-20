April 28, 1938-February 25, 2018
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Mamie Nadine Jones, 79, of Middle River, Maryland, formerly of Rock Island, died Feb. 25, 2018.
A memorial service and visitation, Saturday, March 24, 2018, with the family and friends will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2767 9th St., Rock Island. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and memorial service at 3 p.m.
Nadine was born April 28, 1938, in Iowa City, to George Reed Butler and Bessie Aline Butler. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1955 and thereafter attended Homer G. Phillips nursing school (St. Louis, Mo.) for four years and received her RN degree. Nadine enjoyed a varied medical career as a charge nurse in the critical care unit at Trinity Medical Center, adolescent psychiatric unit and later retired as the nursing administrator.
Nadine was married on March 6, 1959, in St. Loui, to Joseph Leonard Jones. In July 1953, she symbolized her dedication as one of Jehovah's witnesses. Her passion was helping all sorts of people learn about their creator, Jehovah God, and his word, the Bible. She spent many years as a full-time evangelizer and traveled with her husband with the goal of helping to establish congregations of Jehovah Witnesses.
Nadine is survived by two sons, Derrick Jones of Douglassville, Ga., and Darrell (Brenna) Jones of Middle River; brother, Scottie (Joyce) of Rock Island; two sisters, Bonnie (Rufus) of St. Louis, Paquita (James) of Rock Island; four grandchildren, David, Alexandria, Isabella and Savanna; two great-granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on July 19, 2012; her daughter, Dayna Henry,on Aug. 10, 2014; her parents; three brothers, George Jr., John and Michael; two sisters, Heddy and Brenda.