March 29, 2018
DONAHUE, Iowa — Margaret Wuestenberg, 96, of rural Donahue, Iowa, died Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at Wheatland (Iowa) Manor.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Park View Lutheran Church. A service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the church with burial at Allen’s Grove Cemetery.
Surviving are Jerry (Teri), Dixon; Mary Lou Engler, Eldridge; grandchildren, DJ (Janet) Strader and Amy (Randy) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Jakob and Courtney Nelson.
Visit www.schultzfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.