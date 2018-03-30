DAVENPORT — Marian L. Dowell, 89, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport.
Her funeral services will be held at noon Monday, April 2, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the United States Naval Memorial in Washington, D.C., or to the VA Hospital in Iowa City.
Marian was born November 2, 1928, in Burlington, the daughter of Louis E. and Flossie E. (McDaniel) Luetger.
She was united in marriage to Leslie J. Dowell on March 17, 1947, in Burlington. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1991.
Marian was retired as a library assistant at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. She was active with Putnam Museum in Davenport, having volunteered there for 20 years and was also a member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees.) She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and traveling all over the United States. She had bowled in earlier years and was a member of the Hawkeye Ramblers Drill Team. Marian also greatly enjoyed watching movies.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Dick Kitchen of Davenport, Sharon and Jack Simons of Pendleton, Oregon, and Lois and Dave Corbet of Mesa, Arizona; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Marian was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dowell; her granddaughter, Heather Dowell; her sister, Patricia Phillips; and her brothers, Charles, James and Gary.
