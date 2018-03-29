January 26, 1931-March 31, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Marilyn F. Earhart, 87, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Covenant Church in Moline or the Rock Island County Humane Society.
Marilyn was born on January 26, 1931, in Moline, the daughter of Marion and Mabel (Fowler) Taulbee. She married William Earhart on January 14, 1950, in Milan and he preceded her in death in 1993.
Marilyn had been employed as a supervisor in the licensing contracting at Royal Neighbors, retiring in 1991 after 21 years. She was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Moline, and the Rock Island Daughters of the Nile. She was also a former member of Valley Chapter 274, Order of the Eastern Star, past matron of the former Elsie Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, and Star in the East 553, Order of the Eastern Star. She was also active in the Rock Island Chapter of Business Women and the Rock Island County Humane Society. Marilyn enjoyed making ceramics and porcelain dolls. She was an avid reader and a huge NASCAR racing fan.
Survivors include her son, Robert Earhart, Moline; daughter, Pam Seidel, Coal Valley; grandson, Tony Seidel, North Liberty, Iowa; great-grandson, Teagan Jeffrey Seidel, North Liberty; nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother, Jack Taulbee; and son-in-law, Jeff Seidel.
