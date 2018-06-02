September 16, 1938-May 29, 2018
FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. - Mark Joseph Salsbury, age 79, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
He was born September 16, 1938, in Davenport, son of the late James F. Salsbury and Loretta C. (Daley) Salsbury.
He worked as a physicist for the U.S. government, Department of Defense, at both the Rock Island and Picatinny Arsenals. He retired in Niceville, Fla., and then later moved to Fairfield Glades, Tenn., where he was an avid golfer and attended St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
He had an awesome sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather and great- grandfather who exhibited unconditional love.
He is survived by his wife, Karin (Kerr) Salsbury, Fairfield Glade, Tenn.; sons, Brian Salsbury, Fairfield Glade, and Todd (Donna) Salsbury, Penn.; daughter, Kristin (Henry Joy) McKeown, Penn.; brother, James (Teresa) Salsbury, Iowa; and sister, Ann (Steve) Tubbs, Ill. He is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his daughter, Susanne Salsbury, and brother, Tom Salsbury
Memorial Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. with Father Albert Sescon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Mark’s favorite charities - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org/give.html or the Hospice of Cumberland County, 931-484-4748, 30 East Adams St, Crossville, TN 38555.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.