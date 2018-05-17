December 25, 1938-November 30, 2017
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Marva Beth Haase of Sevierville, Tennessee, (formerly of Bettendorf) passed away at University of Tennessee Medical Center on November 30, 2017, at the age of 78.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 19, at 11 am. at Park View Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Graveside services will be Monday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Otto F. Haase Jr.
Born on Christmas Day 1938 in Jacksonville, Texas, to Jim and Magdalene Leverett, she was the oldest of three girls. Growing up, she attended several schools in the southwest due to her father’s work, but easily made friends everywhere she went.
After working as an Executive Secretary to several CEOs in the Long Beach area, where she also taught ballroom dance at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, she moved with her family to Dugway, Utah. There she met the love of her life, who she married after only knowing him less than a month. Their love lasted 50 years until his death in 2013.
She spent her life in service to others, nurturing her family and volunteering at her children’s schools, her church and the local hospital. When not volunteering, she loved playing bridge, working crossword puzzles in ink, and she was always up for any trivia game, especially if it involved movies or music. Her love of music knew no bounds and crossed all genres — a love she passed on to her children.
Marva is preceded to Heaven by her husband, Otto F. Haase Jr., her mother and father, and her sister, Wanda Alford.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan Reller (David) and Michael Haase (Ellen); grandchildren, Stephanie Haase, Samantha Haase, Nicholas Dempersmier, Jacob Reller (Misty Ford) and Jessica Reller (Corey Goins); her sister, Joyce Gonzales (Dennis); sisters-in-law, Edith Reed and Della Ranker; cousin, Annie Bryson; several nieces and nephews; and of course, her sweet Kylie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in her name to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee from where she adopted her precious Kylie, who was such a joy and comfort to her in her last years.