February 26, 1934-May 31, 2018
MONUMENT, Colo. — Mary Ann (Lawlor) Drexler, 84, of Monument, Colorado, died on May 31, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born in Davenport to Leonard and Josephine Lawlor on February 26, 1934. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Davenport in 1952. She and her family were part of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport, with Msgr. Thomas V. Lawlor, her uncle, the parish priest. He married her and Tom Drexler on May 5, 1956, and they had four beautiful children.
Mary Ann enjoyed sewing in her early years and was always the avid gardener. She particularly cherished her rose gardens wherever she lived. She was active in the Gleneagle Garden Club and Women’s Club, loved playing bridge and euchre with friends and family, and was an avid supporter of the arts. She was a beacon of joy for everyone and cherished her time with her family.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Josephine Lawlor; and two sisters, Jean Lessman and Joan Troman.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Tom Drexler of Monument, Colorado; son, Steve (Mary Ann) Drexler; daughters, Diane Drexler (Garfield) Greene, Susan Drexler (Doug) Foote and Janet Drexler (Doug) Waldie; nine grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Kelly Morris, Alex Drexler, Michael Foote, Stephen Foote, Brian Foote, Jennifer Losiewicz, Shawn Waldie and Shelby Waldie; one great grandchild, Hazel Johnson; and a sister, Ruth Debbout.
Rosary, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, Colorado 80132.
Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, St. Peter Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Mary Ann’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her personal caregivers, Dianna and Tori, and the Pikes Peak Hospice Care Center for their support in her final days, along with the many friends who kept her in their prayers.
