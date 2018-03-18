1934 - March 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mary Hoy, 83, of Davenport passed away Thursday, March 15th, 2018, at Senior Star, Davenport.
Services in celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 19 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, where her family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Senior Star Memory Care.
Mrs. Hoy was born in 1934 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Marvel and Opal McNary. She married Glenn Hoy on April 13, 1955, in Fulton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1985. She was a trust administrator at First National Bank, Moline and retired in 1995 from Bank One, Moline. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, camping with Glenn and the kids, and was a member of the Grand Davenport Wheel and Canvas Camping Club. She also enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, doing word puzzles and reading.
Survivors include her daughter Sherryl Herington of DeWitt; son Tony (Susan) Hoy of Davenport; grandchildren, Bryan (Angie) Herington of DeWitt, Christopher (Kelly) Herington of Round Lake, Illinois, Nicole (Joe) Stewart of Davenport, and Chantel Johnson of Davenport; great-grandchildren Tyler and Brady Herington, Natalie D'Alessandro, Paige Blackwell, Nihshon Payne, and Steven and Adam Cicero; and one great-great-grandson Anthony Culburson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant twin daughter, her parents, a brother and a sister.
