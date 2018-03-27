June 11, 1925-March 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Rita Reck, 92, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the Mass on Wednesday at Holy Family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Disabled American Veterans, or a charity of your choice. Mrs. Reck passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Rita Gillin was born on June 11, 1925, in Donahue, Iowa, a daughter of Frank and Loretta (Dishinger) Gillin. She was united in marriage to Dr. William P. Reck on July 24, 1948, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2009
While Dr. Reck was in dental school, Mary worked as a switchboard operator in Chicago, later working for the Bettendorf Company, and Simon and Landauer as a clerk. She also assisted Dr. Reck in his dental office.
Mary Rita was a member of Holy Family Parish, Catholic Women's League, Catholic Charities, and Catholic Service Board.
Mary Rita had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed camping, square dancing, and loved to sew, knit and play cards. In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing.
Survivors include her children, Steve Reck (Teresa Meinert) North Liberty, Iowa, Sally Reck, Davenport; a grandson, Charlie Williams; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Gillin; a sister-in-law, Theresa Gillin, all of Bettendorf; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, John, James, Edward, Leo "Donald" Gillin, Dorothy Thompson, Catherine Schwarz, and Alice Thompson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com