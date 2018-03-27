March 24, 1952-March 22, 2018
DAVENPORT — Marylinn June Fredette, 65, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Marylinn was born March 24, 1952, in Moline, to Harry and Helen (Fischer) Anderson. She was united in marriage to Guy Fredette. Marylinn held an associate's degree in commercial art. She enjoyed painting, drawing, traveling and reading books . She adored her cats and loved to volunteer at the Humane Society.
Those celebrating her life include her daughter, Amanda Krauel, Las Cruces, New Mexico; grandchildren, Lydia, Zelda and Ian; brothers, Gerald (Mary) Anderson, Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Dennis (Vicki) Anderson, Rock Island; niece, Terri Anderson, Rock Island; step-children, Francois (Danielle) Fredette and Claire (Christopher) Summers and their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Guy; her parents; and her children, John, Annie and Violet.