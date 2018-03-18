Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Melba Baker October 1, 1947 -March 15, 2018 MOUNT

Baker

October 1, 1947 - March 15, 2018

MOUNT JOY, Iowa — Melba Baker, 70, of Mount Joy, Iowa, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

The former Melba Lou Holt was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Princeton, Missouri, to Garl and Frances Dykes Holt.

Melba is survived by sisters, Darlene (Albert) VanMechelen of Davenport, and Sherry (Butch) Baclet of Eldridge, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Corrine LaGrange; and a brother, Olen Holt. She was a warrior.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

