Merlin Madsen

March 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Merlin “Merle” Madsen, 82, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at his home. Services in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, April 4, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
Merle was born in 1935 in Karlstad, Minnesota, to Edwin and Esther Madsen. He married Patricia Oaks on April 1, 1952, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on February 29, 2004. Merle was a carpenter, retiring with Civil Constructors of East Moline, after 43 years in 1998. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 4, the Moose, Eagles, Izaak Walton League, the VFW and CMA in Moline. He enjoyed working in his shop, live music, playing cards, time with family and friends and playing his guitar.
Survivors include daughter, Connie (John) Miller. son Gerald (Janet) Madsen, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Jenee Madsen, Britney Holst, Melissa (Jason) Sandoval, and Cory and Ande (Samantha) Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Marilyn (Mike) Dreher of Davenport and Marjorie (David) Buck of Illinois; and brothers Gary Madsen of East Moline and Kenneth (Sandy) Madsen of Davenport.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by children, Rebecca, Pamela and Jody Lee; and a brother, James Madsen.
Online condolences may be expressed to Merle's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com