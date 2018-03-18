January 28, 1920 - March 13, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Merry Ruth Brauch, 98, a resident of Friendship Manor in Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Private burial services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. A memorial gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Merry Ruth Brauch was born on Jan. 28, 1920, in Hubbard, Iowa, of parents Orville F. and Jennie Leona Moore. She graduated from Goldfield (Iowa) High School, earned her BA from the University of Iowa, and her Master's from the University of Indiana (Bloomington).
She began her teaching career in LeMars, Iowa. After her marriage to G. Pierson (Pete) Brauch in 1947, she continued teaching as Mr. Brauch's career took them around the Midwest, with an extensive period teaching at Weeks Junior High in Des Moines. They settled in Rock Island in 1962. Mrs. Brauch taught English at Rock Island High School beginning in 1962. She was chair of the English Department when she retired in 1982.
Mrs. Brauch was active in many organizations, including Friends of the Library, Symphony Guild, and the Figge Art Museum.
Mrs. Brauch is survived by nieces, Jenifer Mercer-Klimowski (Kevin Klimowski) and Wendy Whiting Blome (Richard Blome); nephew, John F. Whiting; great-nieces Margaret W. Blome and Katherine G. Whiting; and great-nephews, Elliot Klimowski and Wilson B. Whiting. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Veva Verna Mercer.
Memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Brauch to the University of Dubuque School of Divinity, Friends of the Library, Friendship Manor, or any of the Civic Organizations she supported.
