May 7, 1954-May 10, 2018
MUSCATINE – Michael Alan Overton 64, passed away after a long struggle with depression and substance abuse.
Mike loved fishing, playing pool, and watching Saturday westerns. He spent many hours fishing at discovery park, looking to catch the big one.
He was married to Angie for 17 years, until 2017. Special thank you to Kathy, Mike's sister, for the support and love she gave him.
Preceded in death by first wife, Patty, and father.
Please make any donations in Mike's memory to the Muscatine (Iowa) Salvation Army Drug and Alcohol outreach program.
Mike will be missed by many friends, acquaintances and family members.