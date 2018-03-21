February 18, 1943-March 19, 2018
MILAN — Michael R. Fuller, 75, of Milan, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services Nature Preserve, Milan.
Michael was born on February 18, 1943, in Moline, the son of Richard and Naida (Wilson) Fuller. He worked as a preventative maintenance contractor through RIIS at the Arsenal. He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Michael loved cars, especially Corvettes. He was a marksman and enjoyed anything on the river, especially boating and fishing. Michael also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bulls and Duke Blue Devils fan.
Michael is survived by his children, Pamela (Javier) Quintanilla, Kimberly Martin, Shawn Fuller, Jason (Jennifer) Fuller, Mike (Jodi) Fuller and Jennifer Fuller and her partner Lerrin Faccio; grandchildren, Douglas, Chelsea, Brandon, Brittany, Joshua, Preston, Olivia, Riley, Rachel, Jaysea, Natalee, Kaylee, Brianna and Trevor; five great-grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Susan) Fuller; and ex-wife, Marcella Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sunny Fuller.
