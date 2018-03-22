March 17, 1925-March 20, 2018
CLINTON — Mildred C. Martzahn, 93, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Mercy Living Center South. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Clinton County Special Athletes or St. John Lutheran Church.
Mildred was born in Clinton on March 17, 1925, the daughter of Detliv P. and Clara (Solhoj) Christiansen. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1943. Mildred married William "Bill" Martzahn on June 8, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. She was employed as the bookkeeper for Cummings Coal Company and later worked at Bossen Meat Market. Mildred was a very active member of St. John Lutheran Church and its Sewing Circle. She enjoyed doing crafts, and playing cards and bingo.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Bill; a brother, John "Spider" Christiansen of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Sandi Christiansen of Camanche; a niece, Mary (Howard) Holt of Belleville, Illinois; two nephews, Mark Stopher of Fern Park, Florida, and Tim (Kim) Stopher of Homestead, Florida; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David; a sister, Alice; and her god child, Lori Skiff. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.