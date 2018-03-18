Subscribe for 33¢ / day
EAST MOLINE — Mona Lisa Kidd, 90, of East Moline passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at Aperion Care Center, East Moline.

Services in celebration of her life will be held at noon Wednesday, March 21, at Christ Apostolic Church, 1201 W. 6th St., Davenport, where friends will gather from 11 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Richard Hayslett will officiate. Memorials may be made to Christ Apostolic Church.

Mona was born in 1928 in Litchfied, Illinois, to George Coleman and Maehulda Kidd. She was an active member and church mother of Christ Apostolic Church and sang in the church choir.

Survivors include her church family.

