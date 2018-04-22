Mya touched every person she came in contact with, in her short 5 months she spent with us. She was such a sweet baby, with a huge personality and beautiful eyes. Mya was born with de Morsier syndrome and she was such a little fighter.
We would like to thank all of her medical staff and give a special thanks to Kennedi's kisses and all of the help they gave.
Mya is survived by her parents, Sierra and Nathan. Her grandparents Amanda, Shannon and Todd.
Memorial services will be at the Hauberg Center, Rock Island, April 28, at 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made in Mya's name to Kennedi's Kisses, 120 Crestview Drive, Eldridge, IA 52748