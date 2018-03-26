March 25, 2018
DAVENPORT - Nadine A. Vieger, 82, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Senior Star, Davenport, after an extended illness.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Fr. Conroy's Vineyard of Hope.
Nadine Ann Reynolds was born on August 6, 1935, in Maquoketa, daughter of Leo B. and Margaret Mary (Hughes) Reynolds. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1953.
Nadine was united in marriage to Edward Francis Vieger on October 11, 1958, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1985, after 27 years of marriage.
Nadine had a tremendous work ethic, working until she was 80 years old! She retired from T.J. Maxx and had previously worked at K-Mart and for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. When her children were young, she had the greatest and most challenging job of being a homemaker and mother.
Nadine cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, rarely missing one of their activities. She enjoyed running the Bix 7 races for many years with her grandson Gregory as well as attending the Bix Jazz festivals. Nadine was proud of her Irish heritage and was a lifetime member of the St. Patrick's Society. She also was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and the Beginning Experiences (B.E.), a grief support group of which she later became a lead facilitator. She also volunteered at Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope.
Survivors include her children: Lisa Duffy, Davenport, Leanne (David) Belk, LeClaire, and Michael (Kris) Vieger, Davenport; grandchildren: Tegan and Tyler Duffy, Jason (Abby), Kevin, Collin, and Ryan Belk; a great-grandchild on the way, siblings: Mary Smith, Davenport, Michael (Karen) Reynolds, Moline, and Kathleen (Gerald) Douglas, Bettendorf.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregory Dunbar and her parents.
A special thank you everyone at Senior Star in the Memory Care and Assisted Living areas for the wonderful care given to Nadine. Online remembrances can be made to the family by visiting Nadine's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com