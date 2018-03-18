September 13, 1929 - March 15, 2018
BETTENDORF — Oliver L. Derby, 88, of Bettendorf passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018, at his home.
Per his request, there will no services or visitation. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Davenport.
Oliver was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Wapello, the son of Frank & Lela (Brown) Derby. He was united in marriage to Jean Aucutt on Feb. 21, 1953, in East Moline.
Oliver was employed with Oscar Meyer for several years.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jean; his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Bill Meck of Fairfield, Iowa, and Kelly and Robert Long of Taylor Ridge, Illinois; his sons, Gary Derby of Bettendorf and Richard Derby of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Deanna Valade of Show Low, Arizona.
Oliver was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Richard Derby.
