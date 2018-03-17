March 13, 1931-March 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Orval L. Pitsenbarger, 87, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society.
Orval was born on March 13, 1931, in Davenport to Guy and Ethel (Lively) Pitsenbarger. He was united in marriage to Wilma Oelerich on May 3, 1952. They not only built a life together but their home as well. He was a hardworking man. He worked as a farm hand in Scott County. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Builders Sales & Service and later went on to start his own company, Orvals Door and Specialty.
Orval was a family man and the best husband, dad, grandpa and friend to all. He coached girls softball at Jefferson and Scott County and was a member of the LeClaire Civic Center, and Carpenters Local Union 4. Although he stayed active in his community, he was never too busy for family or friends.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma, Eldridge; children, Susan (Mark) Arrasmith, LeClaire; Karen Baber, Rock Island; Connie (Keighley) Ross, Melborne, Florida; John (Nancy) Pitsenbarger, Marseilles, Illinois; grandchildren, Michelle, Maria, Nathan, Carrie, Sean, Matt, Alex and Libby; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maelyn, Dain, Ariana, Carter, Emersyn, Sofie, and Henry; brother, Glen; sister, Margaret; and special friend, Sharon Graeff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald; two infant sisters; and grandson, Matthew Arrasmith.