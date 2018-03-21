June 8, 1931-March 13, 2018
BETTENDORF — Patricia A. Watkins, 86, of Bettendorf, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, while visiting family.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 23, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24,, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St, Davenport, with a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Moline.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, University of Iowa Kidney Transplant & Research Fund, or Beyond Type 1 (diabetes).
Patricia Ann Lundahl was born on June 8, 1931, in Moline, daughter of Russell and Martha (Carlson) Lundahl. On April 7, 1952, she married Dr. Dan H. Watkins, who preceded her in death on January 20, 2004.
Patty graduated from Moline High School in 1949 and then attended a business college in California. Subsequently, she worked for Walker Insurance in East Moline. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and embraced her Christian faith. She was also a member of the Carolyn Getz Circle of King's Daughters, Chapter HB PEO, Rock Island County Dental Auxiliary, and Short Hills Country Club.
Patty's greatest joy was spending time with family. She loved gardening, gourmet cooking, hosting dinner parties, and playing bridge. She was an avid snow skier and tennis player. Patty and Dan loved to travel with family and dear friends. Although their adventures took them all over the world, there was always a special place in Patty's heart for the mountains of Colorado.
Survivors include daughters, Sue Anne Thompson, Bettina Lynn (Gary) Seaton, Heidi Jean Watkins, and Rebecca Jo (Richard) Sandison. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, Grace (Simon) Patton, Daniel Seaton, Emily (Sam) Sharpe, Paul (Annie) Seaton, Andrew, Peter and Sarah Seaton, Dan Michael, Jim, Bryan and Anna Thompson, Peter, Elliott, and Christian Frieden, Sierra, Hailey, and Sydney Sandison; and eight great-grandchildren, Julia, Sebastian, Theodore, Phoebe, Bosco and Abraham Patton, and Bella and Carter Thompson. Additional survivors include a sister, Donna Mae Westcott; sister-in-law, Ann Watkins; and cousin, Jeanne Nordstrom Gale.
In additional to her husband, Patty was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dan-o Watkins; and an infant son, Peter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.