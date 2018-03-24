March 13, 1929-March 23, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Patricia Burris, 89, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at Maquoketa Care Center.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held Monday, March 26, from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church before the service. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa. Arrangements are in the care of Lahey and Dawson Funeral Service in Maquoketa.
Patricia Burris was born on March 13, 1929, to Frank and Anna (Meersman) Honsa in Moline. She graduated from Moline High School and went on to attend Marycrest and Northwestern University.
On May 21, 1955, she married Douglas J. Burris at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. She worked as a paralegal for the State of Iowa, worked in the corporate office at John Deere, was a Trust Officer at Jackson State Bank and finished her career as a Court Attendant in Jackson County. She retired after turning 70.
Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Democratic Party, Maquoketa Country Club, Associate of Franciscans, a study club at Sacred Heart, school board member, Girl Scout leader and on the Sacred Heart Parish Council. She loved to play bridge, dance with her husband and put on pretty parties.
She is survived by her children, Luann "Lanny" (Tom) Simpson of Maquoketa, Tamara "Tammy" (W. Scott) Graeme of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Doug (Tammy) Burris of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Honsa of California; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the family in her honor.
