March 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Patricia Ann "Aunt Patty" Garrow, 79, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed, and a full obituary viewed by visiting Patty's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.