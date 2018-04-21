DAVENPORT -- Paul J. Ambre, 57, a resident of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at his home.
Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the Mass time. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or Vera French.
Paul J Ambre was born on February 28, 1961, in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Richard L. and Inez M. (Schloemer) Ambre. He graduated from Central High School class of 79. He had worked at the Isle of Capri.
Paul is survived by his siblings; Kate (Jim) Seaman of Davenport and Mary (Phil) Sachs of Eagan, Minn.; Mark of Florida, Tim (Linda) of Redmond, Wash., Dan (Mary) of Plymouth, Minn., Matt (Maria) of Chicago, Ill., and Rick (Eileen) Ambre of San Francisco, Calif.; numerous nieces nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents may they rest in peace.
