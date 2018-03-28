March 23, 1932-Tuesday, March 27
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Pauline Mae Haise, 86, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 9:30 am to service time at the church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, at a later date.
Pauline died on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her home in Daveport.
Pauline Mae Norvell was born on March 23, 1932 in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Alma (Clark) Norvell. She married Robert Harold Haise on April 5, 1952 in Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2004. Pauline worked at Jewel Osco Store in Davenport for many years as a general store manager.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy (Randy) MacKenzie of Kansas City, Missouri, Sue (Mike) McCoy of Davenport; step-sons, Robert (Pamela) Haise Jr. and Danny Haise, both of Detroit, 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Ruth Otto of Bowling Green, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; son Terry Haise; step-son Danny Haise; sister, Mary Ellen Belcher; and brothers, John and Pete Norvell.
Memorials may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
