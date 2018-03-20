PENDING
Marie Bartenhagen, 104, Wapello, Iowa, died March 17, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home, Wapello.
Gloria Y. Beserra, 60, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Jared D. Boley, 32, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Janis C. Brooks, 71, of Troy, Missouri, formerly of Moline, died unexpectedly March 16, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Troy. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Emmett Joseph Engel, 73, passed away at Havasu Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Barbara Holm, 82, Mount Carroll, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Mary Horst, 89, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Kathy A. Plank, 55, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Edwin C. Rahn, 78, of rural Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory, Geneseo.
Charles R. Rauch, 76, of East Moline, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home.
Ralph G. Rockwell, 88, of Moline, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities is assisting in services.
Monica Schumacher, 91, Elizabeth, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Galena (Illinois) Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Law Jones Funeral Home.
Clifford E. Verdick, 88, of Annawan, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Kewanee (Illinois) Care Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson, Illinois.
Arnold P. "Arnie" Weirup, 90, Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.