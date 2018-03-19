Albert C. Boelens, 89, of Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo, Ill. Assisting the family with the arrangements is Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson.
James W. Bogle, 86, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Arthur LeRoy Davis, 91, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Unity Point, Bettendorf Campus. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Laurie A. Lee, 47, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, in her home Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Elsie M. Marchand, 94, of Hooppole, Ill., passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo, Ill. Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson.
Edwin C. Rahn, 78, of rural Geneseo, passed away on Sunday March 18, 2018, at his Residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Charles R. Rauch, 76, of East Moline, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, in UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Ralph G. Rockwell, 88, of Moline, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Clifford E. Verdick, 89, of Annawan, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Kewanee Care Home, Kewanee. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel.