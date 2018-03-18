PENDING
Ronald W. Gay, Sr, 76, of Bettendorf, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home.
Jack H. Chapman, 89, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
JoAnn S. Koberstein, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Friday March 16,2018 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care Center, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Kurt L. Richmond, 73, of Aledo, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Valhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Valley Nebraska. Arrangements are pending at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.
Judy A. Kerkhoven, 77, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home.
Lucille "Lucy" Irene Brandon-Ross, 85 of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at Missoula Manor. Arrangements are pending with the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction.
Jerry Leighty, 71, of Tipton, died Saturday, March 17, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Shelly R. Venhuizen, 57, of Fulton, Illinois, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Bosma-Renkes Funeral Homes.
Larry J. Sigulinsky, 77 of Charlevoix, previously Muscatine, passed away on March 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by the Winchester Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.