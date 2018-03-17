PENDING
Melba Baker, 70, of Mount Joy, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Terry R. Geisler, 62, of Rock Island, formerly of Davenport and Muscatine, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Donald Eugene Grenko, 90, of Moline, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Delona J. Kennedy, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
B. Jane Maher, 85, of Hampton, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at the home of her son. Arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Leonard G. Mahieu, 81, of Moline, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Lynn E. Rounds, 67, of Moline, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.
Thomas Martin Youngerman, passed away March 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Boulger Funeral Home.
Albert G. Zimmerman, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of East Moline, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.