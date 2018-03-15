PENDING
Mary Bowman, 64, of Clinton, passed away March 14, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes.
Merry Ruth Brauch, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Betty J. Gorham, 86, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Kathy Hackett, 66, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and formerly of Clinton, passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Fla. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Carl E. Jacobs, 61, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, March 10, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
L.C. 'Mike' Lawrence, 100, former resident of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Bickford Cottage in Iowa City. Services are pending at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Lois I. Simmons, 99, of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Patricia Watkins, 86, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Rio Rancho, N.M. Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with arrangements.