PENDING
Timothy Douglas, 54, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Harold W. Ellison, 94, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and formerly of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Grand Junction. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Mervyn "Merv" L. Helfert, 81, of Sabula, Iowa,, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Thomas R. "Tom" Holman, 60, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Sabula. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Stuermer, 82, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Aperion Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
William S. White, 67, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Steven Lee Witt, 66, of Coal Valley, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.