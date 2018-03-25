PENDING
Steven P. Breuer, 53, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at his home. Services are pending with the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Stephen Brinn, 66, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Betty Greenlee, 83, a resident of the Davenport Lutheran Home, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Robert "Bud" Hundley, 86, of Moline, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Gary L. Mell, 75, former Rock Island Fire Chief, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Betty Jo Miller, 91, of Illinois City, Ill., and the Eliza area, died Saturday, March 25, 2018, at the Lutheran Home in Muscatine. Arrangements are pending at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.
William "Bill" Lee Schall, 64, of Mount Carroll, Ill., died suddenly on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the Morrison Community Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll.
Francis Dale "Dude" Teel, 60, of Milan, died Friday, March 23, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Wendy Widman (nee Graham), 55, formerly of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Bernice F. Wulf, 87, of Eldridge, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending with Chambers, Eldridge.